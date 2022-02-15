Louis Vuitton, employees on strike

Riots in the house Louis Vuitton. “Métier formidable, salaire misérable”, we read in banners and placards contested by the workers of the flagship maison of Lvmh, on strike at five of its 18 factories across France. This is an event of exceptional significance for the fashion house specializing in luxury leather goods, which for years had not had to deal with trade union issues with its employees, who demand a more adequate salary and complain against the new reorganization of the working hours. of work, currently being discussed by management.

According to the unions, the system would foresee a problematic annualization of working hours, with consequent limits on the use of weekly overtime, in periods of the year in which production peaks are usually concentrated, and on the choice of the holiday period. And then there is the issue of remuneration: a Louis Vuitton employee with fifteen years of service receives an hourly wage of only 14 euros.

With these premises, the trade unions Cgt And Cfdt a few days ago they invited the production team of the fashion house to go on strike. Crossing their arms were the workers of the factories of Asnières (Hauts-de-Seine), Saint-Donat (Drôme), Sarras (Ardèche), Condé (Indre) and Issoudun (Indre). It is not the only recent protest in the LVMH galaxy: last September it was champagne employees Moët et Chandon to take to the streets to ask the company to pay the so-called ‘Macron bonus’, followed only a few weeks later by colleagues from the beauty brand Sephora.

In response, Louis Vuitton told the national newspaper Le Monde of having proposed an average increase of 150 euros per month to the strikers, in parallel with a reduction in working hours from 35 to 33 hours per week and declaring itself open to improving the work-life-balance of employees. At the CGT, however, this is not enough: the confederation is asking for the revaluation to reach 350 euros per month, with the addition of some bonuses.

This is an issue that appears more than approachable in the eyes of workers, if you consider that the leading brand of the luxury giant has just closed a golden year, with revenues of 64.2 billion euros. An increase of 44% compared to the previous year and up 20% on the same period of 2019, with profits running up to + 156% on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, the fashion house is consolidated within the trend of price increases. After the bags Chanel, it will be the accessories of the iconic monogram that will still see their list price rise, with an increase of about 10% that will affect the Chinese market above all. The move comes in response to the increase in the costs of raw materials, production and logistics, against the backdrop of galloping inflation that is characterizing the post-pandemic economic scenario.

