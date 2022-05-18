Louis Vuitton presented its cruise collection: futurism and celebrities

It is time for cruise collections on the international circuit and the French brand Louis Vuitton presented its new proposals a few days ago in a very special setting: the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, by architect Louis Kahn in San Diego, California. The detail? The great convocation of celebrities invited to witness the parade from the first row.

Emma Roberts and Miranda Kerr, guests. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP) For: EMMA MCINTYRE | Getty Imagesvia AFP

Miranda Kerr, Emma Roberts and more famous

the supermodel Miranda Kerr garnered all the praise for her off-white ultra mini look accessorized with stilettos and a white branded clutch, while emma robertsJulia’s niece, preferred a more informal and full leather.

Lea Seydoux of fuchsia. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

Another of the celebrities who gave the present was Lea Seydouximage of the French house and who opted for the color fuchsia, the trend of the moment, with a tailoring team.

Eve Jobs, the fashionista daughter of the founder of Apple, was one of the guests who most attracted the attention of the paparazzi. She wore a micro top under a bomber jacket: she paired the outfit with a knee-length skirt.

Anna Wintour, infallible

The director of fashion and the most powerful woman in the fashion industry, also came to San Diego to witness the collection created by the French Nicholas Ghesquiere, in charge of the artistic direction of Vuitton and one of the spoiled children of the famous and fashion editors around the world.

Anna Wintour chats before the show. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

Louis Vuitton and his futuristic collection

The sun was the guest of honor at the Cruise 2023 collection, as the runway was outdoors. Magically, his rays played an active role in the evolution of the futuristic wardrobe seen on the catwalk. The unique light of the West Coast created prisms on fabrics full of reflections. Linen, jacquard, silk, leather, tweed… they give the illusion of a metallic palette, shimmering and shimmering in the sun. The vibrations and reflections of the silhouettes shone in dialogue with the setting sun.

The Vuitton fashion show in San Diego, California. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

Louis Vuitton, the brand of the famous

From the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, to the Argentine media actress Wanda Nara, they choose the traditional French brand. Her handbags are considered by them as authentic fetishes. added to the list Antonella Roccuzzo, the first lady of football, who was specially invited to the last Vuitton fashion show in Paris. Owned by the LVMH group, the firm has its own foundation in the French capital, where different samples are continually presented.

