Louisa Jacobson, daughter of Meryl Streep, premieres ‘The Golden Age’ with radical change of look

Actors they have a natural chameleon vein that allows them to get into the skin and even blend in with their characters. Because of them they are able to put on weight, like Renée Zellweger for The diaryof Bridget Jones or Charlize Theron for tully; they get to shave their hair like Natalie Portman in v for Vendetta; and, of course, they dye it in a thousand and one different shades depending on the paper, like Úrsula Corberó for the miniseries the body on fire. The latest to surprise us with a radical transformation was Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep’s baby and the sculptor Don Gummer, who has just presented in New York the second season of the success of HBO Max, the golden agewith totally black hair, long and with the fashionable long bangs; a look diametrically opposed to the one worn by Marian, whom she brings to life in fiction.

Marian Brook is the character played by Louisa Jacobson in the very seguidísima the golden agewhere he shares a plane with actresses like Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes of sex in new york) or Christine Baranski (of Mama Mia! either Fraser). She is also the youngest daughter of the four of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer and, Like her other two sisters, Louisa has also followed in her mother’s footsteps. in front of the cameras. In the series, one of HBO Max’s bets, the artist wears the ash blonde hair with which we met her and that reminds us so much of Meryl’s, however, in the premiere of the second season she has appeared on the red carpet with black hair.

Neither dark brown nor brown, our protagonist has dared with the deepest black testing the theory that it is the color that best highlights blue eyes by the law of contrast. In addition to being a tone that moves away from the physical resemblance that they often tried to get out of her with her mother, Louisa has finished off the transformation with the long bangs that are so popular this year and from which experts highlight its rejuvenating benefits and its power to harmonize the features in elongated faces.

Unlike the “new Louisa”, Marian Brook has blonde hair, a color she has worn for some time despite the fact that, unlike her sisters, we have known her other looks such as the warm brown with which we saw on his first red carpet on the arm of his mother. Now, The Californian triumphs on the small screen with the first role of her career and in which, in addition, he demonstrates a talent as a protagonist to which Christine Barabnski attests, who has come to ensure that she is sure that Meryl is very proud of her daughter.