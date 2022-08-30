Lourdes del Río shows how Karla Monroig shaved her hair

Puerto Rican journalist Lourdes del Rio she recently shaved her hair, as part of the process of treatment and recovery from breast cancer that was diagnosed in February of this year.

Last weekend Del Río recorded and published the moment in which her friend and actress Karla Monroig shaved her head sitting in a chair in the kitchen of her South Florida home, incidentally letting know the main reason why he had selected her to do the job. “Because you are the only brave one and you are spring sun”, she mentioned while laughing. “Karla told me ‘I do it’ and I said ‘how?’ and so I immediately accepted the offer, because I needed to get out of this.”

Throughout the process, which lasted about 14 minutes, the good chemistry between the two was seen and the positive attitude that the journalist shows in the face of this health situation. “This is hilarious, she (Monroig) is more nervous than me”Del Rio joked, seconds before the Puerto Rican actress began shaving his head.

At all times, Del Río kept talking to the camera, explaining situations that had happened to him in the past few days, as well as why he was shaving his head, despite the fact that he still had abundant hair. “For those who don’t know, I’ll tell you that when your hair falls out, caused by chemotherapy tubbing your hair follicles, it’s a painful process. It’s not a pain to go to the hospital, but it is annoying. So the faster you shave, the better.”explained the communicator, while mentioning that she had an appointment with a hairdresser for yesterday, Monday, but seeing that her hair began to fall out, she decided to advance the process.

During the process, both friends joked at various times, especially when talking about the razor they were using, which belonged to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter. Tommy Torreshusband of Monroe. “Speaking with my friend Ednita (Nazario) I told her that Karla was coming to cut me with Tommy’s machine and I told her: ‘Could it be that tomorrow I wake up composing and singing divinely?’”commented the communicator between laughs.

Del Río took advantage of the moment to thank her friends for their support during the past months in which she has had to deal with the diagnosis of breast cancer. “I tell you that I have no blood family here in South Florida where I live and it has been such a beautiful process, with people who are not related by blood, but who are soul friends. Everyone has almost fought to shake my hand, to take me to therapy, to take me to surgery, whatever. It has been blessing after blessing and I am super grateful.”added the journalist from the Univision television network in Miami.

At the end of her haircut, Del Río was just as positive as at the beginning. “I can’t believe it. I’m bald now and I haven’t cried. The truth is that I don’t look so bad baldheaded. This is part of the process, I knew it, so let’s move on”, commented Del Río.

Diagnosis

Last April, the journalist revealed her diagnosis of breast cancer to her followers on social networks. “Today we start an important journey together. I know that I count on your love and solidarity and that my testimony will help many to get ahead. I have been diagnosed with breast cancer.”Del Río wrote at the time, along with the publication of a video posted on his Instagram account.

“Look what it says (my shirt) grateful heart. I am grateful for love and for many things. I have been diagnosed with breast cancer… I am positive and convinced that this is a lesson, a jamaqueón that is giving me life to be a better person”expressed the journalist from the Univision television network in Miami.

At the end of May of this year, Del Río underwent surgery, as part of the search to eradicate the disease. That operation has been accompanied by chemotherapy therapies. As recently as July 29, 2022, the municipality of Añasco, where she is from, paid tribute to her for her career as a journalist as a correspondent and anchor for the newscast of Univision in Miami with a beautiful muralwhich is located on highway 402 km 2.0, right next to the municipal hospital, and which was created by the urban art organization Museum City.

During his visit to the island, Del Río let it be known how he felt when he was able to travel to the island to see the mural in person and be able to share it with his family. “I was given the opportunity to return now, in God’s timing. It made me a lot to see my family, because I don’t have family in Miami. So I needed that cuddle from my mom, my aunt, my cousins, that is, from the people who give you blood. It was a mixture of beautiful things, that is, this coming to the tribute and seeing my family, of course, ”said Del Río, who since he met cancer, has maintained a very positive and optimistic attitude towards the disease.

The journalist has shared the details of the process through her social networks and in her podcast “En Positivo”, to raise awareness about breast cancer and as part of its social responsibility. The response in support, solidarity and prayers from her fans around the world, she describes as wonderful.