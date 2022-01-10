Lourdes Leon Ciccone, the souvenir photo with Britney Spears

2022 begins with an extremely iconic souvenir photo. The #tb comes from Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, who posted a shot on Instagram with Britney Spears. Today Lourdes is a 25-year-old woman, transplanted from her native Los Angeles to her beloved New York – where she studies at the university (which pays for itself, as she points out in the few interviews she gives, ed) and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick. If we recently saw her in all her unconventionality on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 and in lingerie with her mother on her Instagram profile, here is a new, unedited version of the model.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Lourdes Leon posted a photo of herself on January 7 – beautiful with her hair pulled back, nude makeup and an animal print bodice – in which she holds a heart-framed shot. The protagonists of the frame are Lourdes and Britney Spears, almost 20 years ago, as he explains Just Jared. It was 2003 and the two posed together in the backstage of the MTV Video Music Awards, in that edition that went down in history for the passionate kiss between Britney and Madonna. Pre or post kiss it doesn’t matter, little Lourdes, who was 7 years old at the time, asked her pop idol for a shot and she satisfied her. Britney Spears appears in a white suit, as does Lourdes who seem to have purposely copied the look of the star, among white ruffles, bows and overlapping necklaces.

The time that has passed is evident by comparing the Lola of that time to the one that holds the photo today and writes “Solidarity” tagging the pop star. Madonna’s daughter refers to the end of Jamie Spears’ 13-year custody of her daughter who is now finally free. Many artists who accompanied Britney in her battle towards the end of the guardianship, including the same Madonna who in the past had written: “Let’s bring this woman back to life!” Slavery was abolished a long time ago! Death to the patriarchy. It is a violation of human rights! Britney, we’re coming to get you out of jail! “Thanks also to the affection of the #FreeBritney movement and the mobilization of friends and fans, including mother and daughter Ciccone, today the pop star is free and celebrates on social media with a shot without veils from the caption: “The energy of a free woman has never been more beautiful.” And Lourdes approves.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io