Lourdes Munguía competes with Maribel Guardia in a tight red dress that highlights her figure | PHOTO

Maribel Guardia has one of the most sent figures in the entertainment world and has taught style at 62 on more than one occasion; however, everything indicates that there is an actress who is willing to overshadow her beauty Well, he has also earned a shower of praise for his spectacular physique.

Is about Lourdes Munguia, who at 61 years old wears an impact figure with which he sighs on social networks. In addition, she has shown herself to be a fan of fashion by showing off her tight outfits with which her fans recognize her beauty, mentioning her talent and sympathy before the cameras on every occasion.

This is not the first time that actresses “compete” on social networks for the best outfit, as both have been seen in tight dresses and bikinis to show off great body. Although this remains before the screen and the cameras, because beyond that they have shown to have a good friendship.

Red is related to love and sensuality, something that the actresses use in their favor with each of their costumes, so they attract attention. A dress in this tone has led them to be cataloged as the best dressed and the sexiest, all without neglecting the elegance that characterizes them so much.

beauty secret

The “fixes” are increasingly popular among celebrities looking to avoid the ravages of time, especially on their face. Although Maribel Guardia and Lourdes Munguía have given a lesson in discipline and effort by revealing their secret to showing off a great body and taking care of their health.

The actress of “Abyss of Passion” revealed that one of her greatest secrets to stay in shape is in his diet, because he decided end your consumption of bread and sugar considering them bad for health. This is supplemented with exercise, allowing you to tone your body while taking care of your health.

On the other hand, Maribel Guardia has shared with her more than 7 million followers on Instagram her strict exercise routines to show off the figure you have; In addition, he takes care of his diet at the hands of experts since he also consumes vitamins.

The actress of “Crown of Tears” explained that she has also avoided the consumption of bread and sugar, although this does not prevent her from giving in to some treats and at least one day a week she can consume some snacks such as pizzas and hamburgers.

Maribel Guardia has shown that there are no excuses to take care of her figure, as the actress revealed that during her trips and vacations she carries some healthy foods in her bag to avoid eating fried foods or sweets.

