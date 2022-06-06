Lous and the Yazuka deliver the visual poignancy of “Monsters”

Haven’t been inactive lately, Lous and the Yakuza has already been illustrated on the title Masquerade with Yendry and signed his return with the title Kise a few weeks ago.

A heartbreaking but resilient introspection

Able to juggle between French, English, Lous And the Yakuza is one of the revelations of this year. Mixing Congolese, Japanese, or American culture, Lous and the Yakuza makes us travel with each music that she delivers to us.

The Belgian artist is also distinguished by an original clothing style, and an already imposing charisma! Delivering a few tracks including a great collaboration with Hamza, Lous and the Yakuza presented his first project gorethen it will be seen prompted by Damso on the title Crumbled heart.

“If I laugh, they laugh, in my opinion and we sing, and we sing, and we sing

If I get angry, they get angry, even when I step back, they move forward »

In her clever clip, shot in a sequence shot by Bronski, the singer evolves through different scenes in a surreal universe with her monsters, inspired by the works of the giant Hayao Miyazaki (“ Spirited Away”, “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Princess Mononoke“).

After a sold-out concert at the Maroquinerie de Paris, she will open for Coldplay this summer for six dates: four to Brussels and two at Stade de France.

The single Monsters by Lous and the Yazuka is still available on all streaming platforms here.