Lovato on loan to Cagliari: the announcement of the club

The news had been in the air for some time, now the official has also arrived. After the usual medical examinations, Matteo Lovato he also signed the contract. The 2000 class greets Atalanta and goes on loan to Cagliari until the end of the season. The defender born in Veneto, also joined to Lazio last summer, will try to make his contribution to the salvation of Mazzarri’s team.

THE OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION – “Cagliari Calcio announces that it has acquired from Atalanta the right to the sports services of the footballer Matteo Lovato who transfers on loan until the end of the 2021-22 sports season. Born in Monselice on February 14, 2000, he made his debut with the Padova shirt among the professionals on August 25, 2019 in Serie C, in the 3-1 against Virtus Verona. To the sound of performances, he was noticed by the top-flight teams, including Hellas Verona who bought him outright on January 31, 2020. His debut in Serie A came on July 18, in the 1-1 against Atalanta. He was sold to Bergamo at the end of the 2020-21 season, after having totaled 25 races between the Scala ranks. With Atalanta he also made his debut in the Champions League, taking over in the prestigious setting of Old Trafford against Manchester United. He is a staple of the Under 21 national team: he participated in the European category championships in Hungary and Slovenia, missing only one match. Central defender disciplined in marking, also endowed with a good vision of the game: the right foot is preferred, with which he is precise in the setting phase. Welcome to Sardinia, Matteo! “.