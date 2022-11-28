‘Love Actually’ and “the most unbearable scene ever made on celluloid” according to Hugh Grant, who refused to record it

ANDn 2003 they premiered in Spain one of the best romantic comedies ever, ‘love actually‘, which brought together an exceptional cast in the same feature film. Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth or Hugh Grant, some great performers.

As always, and every time Christmas comes around, ‘Love Actually’ It is a mandatory film to see and enjoy the love stories interspersed in the feature film.

The film left us some scenes to remember, such as that of emma thompson crying disconsolate in her room after finding out that Alan Rickman is unfaithful to her, Bill Nighy’s music scene, the declaration of love from Andrew Lincoln to Keira Knightley or the dance of Hugh grant with ‘Jump’ by The Pointer Sisters in the background.

I spoke of the last scene Hugh grant and it surprised all the movie lovers that he did not want to play that piece of film. The special one ‘The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later’ from ABC News witnessed Grant’s statement, who initially gave up filming the scene despite being in a “contractual guillotine.”

Hugh Grant: “I didn’t feel like doing the dance”

“I saw it in the script and thought: ‘Well, hate doing this’. I didn’t feel like doing the dance at all, much less rehearsing it… and, to this day, there are many people, and I agree with them, who pHe thinks it’s the most unbearable scene ever made on celluloid. But some people like it,” Grant acknowledged.

Richard Curtis, director of the film, seconded Grant’s comment saying that he “keep saying no” to record the scene. Apparently, the actor did not follow the rhythm of the music and had the idea that his secretary Natalie would enter when he was dancing. Only then could he access to record one of the most uncomfortable scenes for Hugh grant.