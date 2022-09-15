“love and being with the family is the summit of life”

A couple of months ago I told you that james cameron He was considering giving up the director’s seat in the face of an ‘Avatar 4’ that, a priori, would not receive the green light until the people of Disney verified the box office results of the first two sequels of the franchise. Well, it seems that in the house of the mouse they have enough confidence in the profitability of the return of the Na’vi.

Pandora for a while

During a conference within the framework of the D23 to which Cameron joined from New Zealand to give new details about the state of the saga, the filmmaker himself announced that the fourth installment of ‘Avatar’ has already started its production phaseand that the post-production of ‘The sense of water’ is “going well”, with a material that has been labeled as “spectacular”.

In addition, the director showed his enthusiasm before present to the gallery new material the 3D of ‘Avatar 2’ in which new scenes of the Na’vi diving in the oceans of Pandora, scenes of combat in forests, a video of Dr. Grace Augustine —Sigourney Weaver— and a discussion about the “protection of the family” between the characters could be seen by Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington.

The latter gave his point of view on what will be a key theme at a discursive level in the franchise:

“We have come to realize that love and being with family is the pinnacle of life, and something worth fighting for.”

After the re-release of the first ‘Avatar’ in a remastered version, which will hit our theaters next September 30th‘Avatar: Sense of Water’ will be released on December 16 of this same 2022. For its part, the third part, already shot, has a release date scheduled for December 20, 2024while ‘Avatar 4’ plans to launch on December 18, 2026. Oh Christmas blue…