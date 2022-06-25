“Love and gelato” and 3 love movies to watch this weekend

I authorize KUARZO ARGENTINA SA and/or NET TV SAhereinafter “THE PRODUCERS” and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, concessionaires, successors and assigns to make use of my presence for any television Program (the “Program”) and in connection with Kuarzo Argentina SA and/or NET TV SA or others.



I EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT:



1. I expressly, irrevocably and unconditionally authorize the transmission, retransmission, reproduction or publication of the Materials in any and all media including, without limitation.

2. Recordings and photographs are taken of me, my voice, conversations, sayings, facts and sounds are recorded, during and in connection with my participation in the Program (hereinafter, the “Materials”), without compensation being paid to me some. I authorize THE PRODUCERS and/or the Channel to display, reproduce or publish in any way such photographs, films and/or recordings in any and all media, including in the promotions of the Program and I consent to the publication of my name . To this end, I grant my express consent to be filmed, recorded and/or photographed and for the resulting films, recordings and images to be exhibited, reproduced or published by THE PRODUCERS and/or the Channel.

3. I accept that THE PRODUCERS and/or the Channel will be the exclusive owners of the results and profits of the Materials with the right to register intellectual property, use and grant permissions for others to use it, in any way and by any means. medium. Consequently, I expressly, irrevocably and unconditionally authorize the transmission, retransmission, reproduction or publication of the Materials in any and all means of communication including, without limitation, air, antenna, cable or satellite television services, radio, media graphics, film, the Internet (including, without limitation, streaming, downloads, webcasting, and video on demand), and mobile and/or wireless services (including, without limitation, streaming, downloads (“downloads”), “podcasting” and “wireless media”), in its entirety or in part, for any purpose, without time limit and not being said authorization limited to the Argentine Republic and without being obliged THE PRODUCERS and /or the Channel to make any additional payment.





I EXPRESSLY COMMIT TO:

Keep strict confidentiality about all the information that you put in my knowledge that has some kind of relationship with the Program. I will not share such information with third parties. I undertake to carry out all reasonably necessary acts and adopt all conducive measures to ensure that the information received is not used by third parties, revealed or disclosed, in whole or in part. I will not use the information for any purpose other than to participate in the Program. I accept and understand that my failure to comply with the foregoing will bring about extremely serious consequences for you and that, therefore, I must compensate you for the damages that such violation may cause you. I hereby waive my right to inspection or approval of my submission or the uses of such submission. I further agree not to bring any claim of any nature whatsoever against anyone in connection with the exercise of the permission granted hereunder.