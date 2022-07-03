Love and heartbreak in Bergmanland

The token *** ‘Bergman’s Island’. Drama, France, 2021, 112 min. Direction and script: Mia Hansen-Løve. Music: Raphael Hamburger. Photography: Denis Lenoir. Interpreters:

Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, Oscar Reis, Jonas Larsson Grönström, Clara Strauch, Jordi Costa.

The lay pilgrimages to places signified by a creator having lived and worked in them are an ancient thing. The Tasso oak in the Gianicolo, the cult of Shakespeare in Stratford-Upon-Avon or Mozart in Salzburg and Goethe’s house in Weimar are examples. The cinema also has its places of pilgrimage. One of them (of course reserved for moviegoers who are very fond of movies and a little bit masochistic given the harsh and desolate beauty of movies and landscapes) is Faro Island. It represents for the Bergmanians what Monument Valley is for the Fordians, Cinecittà for the Fellinians, San Francisco for the Hitchcockians or New York for the Allenians. Because he lived there since 1961, he died there, he is buried there and there he shot some of his most important films Ingmar Bergman.

After his death, Farö became a destination for cinephile tourism dedicated to a Bergmanian cult that, surely, would have done little grace to the director by turning him into an existentialist Mickey Mouse in an author’s Disneyland. Guilty in part of this was his daughter Linn Bergman, born from the relationship between the director and Liv Ullman, creating after his death The Bergman State on Farö, a residence for artists, scholars, writers and anyone who wants to receive the inspiration of the master in the same rooms where he lived, created and died.









Cinephile tourism under the guise of introspection about existential, creative and love dilemmas of a couple of filmmakers (and of the creatures imagined by one of them) who come to this island on pilgrimage and in search of inspiration is this film. They participate in touristic Bergmanlandia while discovering each other (which in Bergmane does not bode well) as his film projects progress.

The best thing about the film is the irony -including a bergman-safari or the sale of souvenirs inspired by her films – with which the actress and director Mia Hansen-Love, French of Danish descent, presents the theme park that the island has become. The worst thing is that neither the story of the two filmmakers (Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps) nor that of the characters in the fiction she is writing (Anders Danielsen Lie and Mia Wasikowska) acquire real weight, nor do the reflections on cinema and creation have real depth.

Mia Hansen-Love pulls more towards the Bergmanized Woody Allen than towards Bergman, more towards sentimental comedy -Abba’s song included- than towards drama. And she does not just place herself in one or the other territory. Perhaps because through this double parable the director wanted to represent her own relationship with the director Oliver Assayas (author of a book of interviews with Bergman: coincidence!) with whom he was a partner and actor in some of his films until he became emotionally and creatively independent, and for this he has taken an excessively long and invoked a ghost, that of Bergman, excessively powerful. Achieving a correct work and at times interesting, but inferior to its very appreciable The father of my children, First love either Future.