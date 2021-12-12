Love and Thunder, a leak reveals the first poster?

A first poster of Thor: Love and Thunder was spotted revealing i new costumes of Korg, Jane Foster and the God of Thunder Thor.

Chris Hemsworth will make his return in 2022 with his own fourth solo film. Taika Waiti will also return as director after bringing the character’s adventures with his acclaimed one into the room Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth will be joined by a slew of familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

They join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder Christian Bale as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Thor: Love and Thunder it is currently slated for release on July 8, 2022 after being delayed for a few months. It will be one of the three MCU movies due out next year together with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, a first poster of Thor: Love and Thunder was published via the twitter page Thor: Love and Thunder News. As revealed by the page itself, the poster was distributed by Pyramid, the company that also released a poster of Ms. Marvel too soon for its release. As you can see from the photo, this poster appears to be on sale in a shop:

A poster for Thor: Love and Thunder has surfaced online! pic.twitter.com/Lc5uSeTY6n – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) December 11, 2021

Should the poster prove authentic, it reveals the new costumes for Thor, Jane and Korg. Also on the poster, Valkyrie is also present.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home due out next week, Marvel’s promotional efforts are likely to ramp up for their next upcoming films. With rumors that a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could debut before the end of the year and with the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder finished, the next Marvel adventures they are closer than you might think.