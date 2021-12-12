Love and Thunder, a possible poster of the film leaks online

As we delve into what will be the week of Spider-Man: No Way Home, another branded film Marvel Studios is starting to get talked about. As you may have already guessed from the title, we are talking about Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth film about the Asgardian god of thunder.

There are very few things we know about this film directed by Taika Waititi. We know it will be very focused on the relationship between Thor and Jane Foster, which the latter will become the new owner of Mjolnir and that, as anticipated by Avengers: Endgame, will be involved (although it is not known for how long) also i Guardians of the Galaxy.

This poster, which to be honest at first seemed fake but actually seems to be real, shows some of the aforementioned characters and confirms others we have seen in previous films. In addition to offering us a first look at the Mighty Thor interpreted by Natalie Portman, we also review two characters who first appeared just in Thor: Ragnarok, or Valkyrie and Korg.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder coming out?

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of those products that were announced during that huge event held at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, in which Kevin Feige unveiled the first films that would become part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Initially scheduled for February 2022, the film has been postponed. The fourth chapter of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth is now expected in room a July 2022. To direct the film, as already written, he returns Taika Waititi after the commercial success of Thor: Ragnarok.

In the cast, in addition to Hemsworth and Waititi himself in the role of Korg, we find Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russel Crowe, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista And Pom Klementieff. For the first time, for obvious reasons, Tom Hiddleston will not participate in a Thor movie. Even if with the god of deception you can never know …

