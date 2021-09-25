Love and Thunder, a video from the set shows the transformation of Natalie Portman

After the conclusion of WandaVision, i Marvel Studios they are already working on the next projects that will enrich the storyline of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the upcoming release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, scheduled for the next March 19, 2021 exclusively on Disney +, one of the most anticipated films of the MCU is surely Thor: Love and Thunder, a film directed by Taika Waititi and which will not only see the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy (as confirmed by some photos stolen from the set), but also the God of Thunder (played by Chris Hemsworth) and we will see the transformation of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), that will take on the role of the famous Lady Thor. Although the House of Ideas has not yet provided details on the plot, we point out that the following could somehow anticipate what will happen in the fourth film dedicated to the son of Odin. So, beware of spoilers!

As can be seen from the various photos of the set that emerged in the last few hours, which you can easily retrieve at the bottom of the article, it would seem that New Asgard recreated a monument to pay homage to the place where he died Odin and where Hela destroyed the Mjolnir during the events of Thor: Ragnarok, in which the fragments of the hammer are kept. But that’s not all, since in addition to the images, a short film of it was also captured Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) soar in flight, anticipating how the transformation of astrophysics will take place in Lady Thor in the next film directed by Taika Waititi. Waiting to find out more details on the film, we have known for several months that Christian Bale will be present in the film, and according to information released on the occasion of theInvestor Day 2020 of The Walt Disney Company, the British actor will play the character of Gorr, the butcher of Gods.

Furthermore, a possible return not only of Lady Sif, whose location continues to be one of the franchise’s biggest mysteries, but also versions from another reality of Loki And Gamora, killed in Avengers Infinity War. There is a lot of meat on the fire, but at the moment there are very few certainties, we just have to wait to find out more details about Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to debut in theaters around the world next May 6, 2022. The possibility that i Marvel Studios And Disney review the lineup of exits again, given the great inconvenience caused by the COVID-19 to the entertainment industry.

