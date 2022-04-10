Entertainment

Love and Thunder accidentally reveals one of Natalie Portman’s powers – FayerWayer

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 11 2 minutes read

The countdown to the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder I already started. There are less than three months left for the God of Thunder tape to hit theaters around the world.

The film he directs Taika Waititi will mark plenty of comebacks for the Marvel Cinematic Universebut the most important is Natalie Portman who returns to interpret the scientist Jane Foster, at the moment when he leaves the laboratory and takes center stage on the battlefield.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 11 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Janina gives birth to her first child

22 seconds ago

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, will appear in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

2 mins ago

Sandra Bullock talks about the movie for which she is ashamed – Cinema and Tv – Culture

12 mins ago

Holy Week: Dozens of faithful remain outside the Cathedral of Arequipa | EDITION

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button