Love and Thunder accidentally reveals one of Natalie Portman’s powers – FayerWayer

The countdown to the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder I already started. There are less than three months left for the God of Thunder tape to hit theaters around the world.

The film he directs Taika Waititi will mark plenty of comebacks for the Marvel Cinematic Universebut the most important is Natalie Portman who returns to interpret the scientist Jane Foster, at the moment when he leaves the laboratory and takes center stage on the battlefield.

Thor: Love and Thunder will have the peculiarity of seeing how an ordinary human will become the heroine of the people asgardian. We don’t know if he mjolnir will return, but it is clear to us that Jane Foster will be worthy of raising that powerful weapon or perhaps the Stormbraker.

It’s simple: Jane Foster will now have powers. And that is something that had already been leaked since the announcement of the film. What was not known was what kind of skills the role played by Natalie Portman was going to obtain.

So, at the start of the worldwide promotional campaign, an image of Marvel Studios in the different movie theaters of the planet, revealed the gift that Erik Selvig’s pupil will have.

Natalie Portman’s powers

According to what CinemaComics reviews, Jane Foster is going to have the powers of thunder, just like Thor has. The difference and outstanding fact in this case is that the scientist obtains them directly from her first role as a superhero.

In the case of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), it was something he learned over the years. And finally, in his last solo movie (Thor: Ragnarok), he realized that he didn’t need a hammer to generate thunder.

The image that confirms Foster’s powers, and that turns her into a Goddess of Thunder, appeared on some popcorn containers that will begin to be sold in theaters, during these previous months of promoting the film.

Thor: Love & Thunder Photo: courtesy CinemaComics.

In addition to the return of Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth, expect glimpses of the fabulous Guardians of the Galaxy, who Thor joins at the end of Avengers: Endgame. There is no confirmation if there is a way for Loki to meet his brother again, in the midst of the multiversal chaos that has been unleashed since his series on Disney +.