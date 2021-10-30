Love And Thunder, additional footage in progress in the new photos from the set

The highly anticipated Thor: Love & Thunder will be released in 2022 after the success of Thor: Ragnarok, which grossed over $ 854 million at the box office, a fourth Thor film was anything but a guarantee. New photos from the set confirm that the crew is back to work for some additional shots.

A few days ago the news of the postponement of Doctor Strange 2 for five months came and Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed that they will have to make additional shots from next month. The release date of Taika Waititi’s Thor 4 was moved to July 2022, filming began a few weeks later Multiverse of Madness and the film will be released in theaters two months after the one directed by Sam Raimi.

As we know Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor and will reunite with Natalie Portman, who will reprise the role of Jane Foster. Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander and Jeff Goldblum will also return. Also in the cast are Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Melissa McCarthy.

Loading... Advertisements

The main shooting of Thor 4 ended in June, but as you can see from the videos and photos on the set at the bottom of the news, the cast and crew are back to work. The film will be the sixth film within Phase Four and the 29th film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will bring Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to center stage now as she is about to debut her Mighty Thor.