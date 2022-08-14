Love and Thunder almost featured a connection to the X-Men

Concept art for the movie Thor: Love and Thunder reveals a character they almost added that is related to the X-Men.

when the movie Thor: Love and Thunder is available in its digital version and fans can stop the scene of the meeting of the gods frame by frame, we will surely find many surprises that loves to hide from Marvel. Although, there is one that did not reach theaters, but at least we can see the ideas that they had prepared.

The artist Sung-choi shared the concept art of Thor: Love and Thunder of some gods that are in Omnipotent City. Among them stands out one that is large, red and is sitting on a golden throne. Since it is about Cyttorak the mystical entity that provides Juggernaut his awesome powers.

Along with the images of his Instagramthe artist of Marvel write: “Early exploration of thrones in Omnipotent City from Thor: Love and Thunder. I really enjoyed working with Nigel and such talented artists on site.”



What do you think about the images? You have to remember that Juggernaut He is a very strong mutant and half brother of the Professor Xthe leader of the X Men. While Cyttorak is described as a very powerful entity that is both a god and a demon. He left on Earth a powerful object called the crimson gemduring the Korean War Charles Xavier and Cain Marko they found themselves in a terrible situation and Cain hid in a cave and found the Gem, this gave him the power to Juggernaut, or that it is the same super strength, resistance and the ability to be unstoppable once in motion. Not forgetting that his healing and regenerative factor are accelerated, which makes him a brutal opponent every time he faces the X Men.

The movie is being a great success.

Thor: Love and Thunder It has already raised more than 700 million dollars worldwide and is leaving a good taste in the mouths of the spectators. Especially since there is a lot of humor, action and a spectacular villain with the incredible performance of Christian bale. In addition, it leaves things very interesting for the future.

Attention SPOILERS. We can check that Jane FosterNatalie Portman ends in Valhalla and also introduces Hercules (Brett Goldstein), a very strong character from the Marvel comics who has some big clashes with Thor. So we will have to be very attentive to know what they have prepared for the next deliveries.

Although we will have to wait a bit to know if Taika Waititi is in charge of a fifth film or if Chris Hemsworth appears in events as brutal as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or in Avengers: Secret Wars that will be released in the year 2025. Meanwhile, we can only count the days until we can see many times Thor: Love and Thunder on the streaming platform Disney Plus, which can be accessed through this link. Since we have to discover all the references and details that are in the scene of the gods where we see Zeus (Russell Crowe).