Love and Thunder already has a release date on Disney +

By: Zocalo Group

Mexico City.- There is very little left for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo film of the God of Thunder to reach Disney +. The film hit theaters on June 8 and, in compliance with the policy of approximately 45 days of exclusivity in theaters, will be available to platform subscribers on September 8. This new adventure, which brings back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, was received with great enthusiasm by the fans and by far has surprised critics even more, who did not expect that director Taika Waititi would increase even more the doses of mood that Ragnarok already had.

Thor Love and thunder tells how Marvel’s favorite God embarks on a journey in search of inner peace, after having saved the world on many occasions. However, the retreat is short-lived as he is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the total extinction of the divinities. To fight this powerful new foe, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie Queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (voiced by Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, much to the son of Odin’s surprise, wields her magical hammer Mjolnir. This wayward group will embark on an adventure that will uncover the villain’s past, trying to prevent him from committing his crimes.

Along with the aforementioned heroes, there are also several Guardians of the Galaxy such as Chris Pratt (Star-lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). For his part, Christian Bale has gone from wearing the Batman mask in DC to playing the villain, with makeup and sobriety that has caused a stir among fans.

In this way there are already 4 films that the new Marvel Phase has introduced on Disney +: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Eternal, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness and Thor: Love and thunder. A new ten-year project that will culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars and then the final conflict against Kang the Conqueror. In this way, adding even more to its extensive catalog, made up of 29 films and 8 original series, if we count She Hulk: Lawyer Hulka, which will arrive with a new episode tomorrow, Thursday.