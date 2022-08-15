Love and Thunder and Rainbows in the Dark

In the middle of this festive film, or beyond the middle and closer to the end of the film, we suddenly realize that we are watching a black-and-white film that seems to have been thrown headfirst – or belly-first and with noise – in the universe of Ingmar Bergman. Or, to put it in terms you young people like, Thor: Love and Thunder makes jokes with multiverses without eating the verse. That’s the way things are, or because that’s how Taika Waititi joyfully summoned us, Christian Bale plays death and reminds us the seventh seal while we think about Person and in screams and whispers. But we don’t make fun of Bergman, we pay homage to him with Waititi. And all this in one of superheroes that is a great comedy, like Thor: Ragnarök but even better.

Just as at some point in our lives we have thought that every great song should be covered or multi-versioned by the Ramones and Johnny Cash, one is tempted to say that all the themes of the cinema -that is, all the themes, to remember Horacio Quiroga- they should be offered to Taika Waititi for comedy, to roll around with comic frenzy, the kind that doesn’t deny pain but eventually and happily wears it, for the sake of the superior art of laughter. Let us remember, right now, JojoRabbit and his previous filmography (here is something on that subject: link).

Author Waititi makes his second Marvel movie but he actually makes one – another – Waititi. One that he imagines in style, that he tells, that he makes signed comedy: an auteur film. And he does so at a time when directors’ names have disappeared from many billboards (Frank Capra looks down disapprovingly). “A Netflix movie”, “an Amazon movie”… we see in emails and on the streets, on not-so-pretty posters. In the mails it is almost always possible to find the name of the director of the film in question, in the posters it does not appear even in minimal typography, return the directors! In these times, then, Waititi appropriates -with strong singularity- Marvel, Thor, Shakespeare, Guns ‘n Roses, Enya, Dio and his key song, the name Axl, hammers, owls, the color and black and white, and to decide what to do about “health”. He appropriates again Chris Hemsworth’s capacity for comedy, for glorious cameos, for the intense capacities of Natalie Portman and Mr. Bale. And of Zeus played by the fat man, by Tutatis. Taika Waititi does one of Taika Waititi. Taika, the actor, director and screenwriter who came from the south, from Oceania. The one who played a vampire, Hitler and Korg. That he sent himself one -another- of lights and colors and a meeting of gods. Of gods without men, only gods. Will the most solemn followers of super heroes like this Thor? I have no idea, I have no dislike.

Thor: Love and Thunder. Capital letters annoy me just because -or even more capricious- but this film, its typography -its typographic decision- could be allowed that and even more, and that title is so challenging, so heavy metal… ( besides, anyway, in the movie Love and Thunder they are finally proper names). The shapes of the chosen letters are also a party. And so is the explanation of the “wormhole”: few films laugh at solemn and stuffy snafu like that. EventHorizon and interstellar; with brevity, certainty and a pencil and paper. The ending song, the key song, by Dio, is “Rainbow in the Dark.” In fact, the movie could have been called Thor: Rainbows into Darkness. Because that and much more is this comedy, which is so comedy that it has within it the most diverse tragedies and terminal illnesses, and Bergman as one of its references… and it is still a comedy. Taika is clear about traditions, their traditions and their betrayals, and he likes movies -although it is not fashionable to like movies-, and that is why he can include a few “contemporary issues” within the usual issues, those issues eternal symbols of love, thunder, the gods, darkness and the rainbow.