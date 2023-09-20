Love and Thunder, and says “read comics” if you don’t like it.

Taika Waititi responds to criticism of Thor: Love and Thunder and says if you don’t like it “read the comics”

Thor: Love and Thunder (76%) was one of three Marvel Studios films released in 2022 and did quite well at the box office, but it can’t be said that it did well in reviews. Both specialized critics and the general public did not feel the same emotion with this film that they felt in 2017, almost a year and a half after the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok (92%). Thor: Love and ThunderThis has revealed what the director had to say to those who criticized his film.

The return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster was something that fans welcomed with open arms, and the introduction of Christian Bale as the brutal Godslayer Gore was also something many liked, but the overabundance of plot and stupid jokes were the real problem. Was. What does the filmmaker have to say about this? in the book movie special book Of Thor: Love and ThunderWaititi explains that it was very difficult to balance the emotionality of the story with the humor he always wants to inject into his films (via comic book movie,

Scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios)

It’s a constant battle because I want my movies to be entertaining and I want them to have a lot of humor, making fun of not only the idea of ​​space vikings, but humans as well. How we made our way through life on this planet. The plot of the comic is very serious and Jane’s story is particularly tense. So trying to find humor around those things, while also making it an emotional story, was always going to be difficult, and we struggled with that. We struggled with this throughout editing until we finished the film.

He then says that he had some scenes where he made jokes about cancer, but they were not finalized. And to those who wanted a faithful adaptation of the comic, he says they would be better off reading the comic again:

We made funny scenes about cancer, we made even more sad scenes about having cancer. Some viewers really liked the comedy part. Some viewers really wanted it to be more like the comics. But, you know, I always say, if you want it to be exactly like the comics, read the comics. To make it a film you have to change things here and there.

Thor’s evolution in the MCU

The character of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undergone a remarkable evolution from his first appearance in Thor (77%) (2011) to the most recent and comic version appearing in Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame (95%). 2019) and Love and Thunder. In the first film he is an arrogant and belligerent warrior who is exiled to Earth to learn humility. In The Avengers (92%) (2012) he is shown as a more cooperative member of the team, though still quite serious. Thor: The Dark World (66%) (2013) presents him as a more mature hero facing cosmic threats, but the film was criticized for its dark tone and lack of humor.

The biggest change in character occurs with the arrival of taika waititi, Here, the tone of his films changes drastically and becomes an action-adventure comedy, further exploring the comedic and charismatic side of superheroes. Avengers: Infinity War (79%) (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) continued this development, presenting Thor facing personal loss and identity crisis with a mix of humor and emotional anguish. This more subtle and humorous approach to the character was well received by fans and critics, but left a lot to be desired in the fourth installment of his saga.

