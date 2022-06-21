Love and Thunder are already on sale in Spain

From now on you can buy tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder, the new Marvel Studios movie that will be released on July 8 only in theaters

Marvel Spain has announced the start of ticket sales for the film Thor: Love and Thunder with a promo where we can see Jane Foster, Thor, members of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the fearsome Gorr with his sword.

Production, cast and plot of Thor: Love and Thunder

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. The film opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.