Love and Thunder breaks a disastrous record in Marvel

MADRID, 9 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to look forward to Thor: Love and Thundersince, to his surprise, Marvel Still No Teaser or Trailer Released, some. A fact that has led to the film directed by Taika Waititi have beaten a curious record from a Marvel movie.

While it is true that Marvel fans are quite used to The House of Ideas launches a preview of its films well in advanceas was the case with The Avengerswhose first teaser trailer was released 40 weeks before its theatrical releaseit seems that Marvel has significantly changed its strategy.

And it is that, the House of Ideas seems that it is increasingly shortening the time to promote its films and offer advances from the same. Something that seems to be evident with Thor: Love and Thundersince, just 92 days after its theatrical release, its first preview has yet to be released.

In fact, the fourth installment from the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, currently holds a record that, until now, belonged to another movie of a Marvel character: The Incredible Hulk. Starring in 2008 by Edward Norton, the second film adaptation of the emerald giant, released its first trailer just 93 days before its premiere.

It should be remembered that one of the possible reasons why Marvel has not yet released any type of promotional material, It may be because the new installment of the adventures of the God of Thunder is shooting new scenes. However, fans are waiting more and more impatiently for Marvel to rule on the matter.

On the other hand, It is possible that the studio repeats the strategy it used to release the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This would make all the sense in the world, since like this, Disney would follow a similar tactic as Sony Pictures with Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No way home).

Reason for which, It would not be surprising if Marvel had decided to continue with this strategy by releasing the preview of the fourth installment. of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth as a post-credits scene from their upcoming theatrical release.

Directed by Taika WaititiThor: Love and Thunder, is scheduled for release next July 8. In addition to with Chris Hemswhorththe film has in its cast the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and the return of another character from the franchise, the Lady Sif of Jamie Alexander.

On the other hand, the film will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillian as Nebula, the cameos of Sam Neil like the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy like the false Hela, Matt Damon as the fake Loki, Luke Hemsworth like the false Thor, as well as the incorporation of new characters: Christian bale such as the Villain Gorr, the Butcher God and Russell Crowe like Zeus himself.