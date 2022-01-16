Love and Thunder, Brie Larson cameo and love story with Valkyrie? The rumor

The expectation grows and theories and rumors follow one another Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth standalone dedicated to the God of Thunder. But in addition to Chris Hemsworth, it seems that great importance will be assumed by Valkyrie, who could become the protagonist of the first homosexual story of the MCU, now that an insider ensures the presence of Carol Danvers.

Of all the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe titles out on the big screen, the fourth chapter dedicated to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is keeping many insiders and the entire fandom busy, all occupied by continuous speculation and discussions (especially on Reddit) about what we will find in the film which, among many merits, will be able to bring the character of Natalie Portman, which until some time ago we had considered missing. Much discussed, in particular, is a colorful theory on the plot of Thor Love and Thunder, which a Reddit user has formulated starting from an important easter egg just glimpsed in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A part of the roles and the main plot of the film have already been confirmed: the great villain of this chapter will be Gorr the God Butcher, intent on killing all the components of the major pantheons of the universe. In the comics there are in fact many of the Gods belonging to the various mythologies: the Nordic one, obviously, central hub of Thor; but also Olympus and the Maya and perhaps even the Egyptian divinity at the center of the very dark and violent Moon Knight about to be released (could a link be created between small and large screen?). Among the many fugitives also Zeus, interpreted by Russell Crowe, while Christian Bale will play the role of Gorr: both are making their debut in the MCU.

The theory has it that Zeus shows up at the gates of New Asgard to ask for help from Thor, who, however, is walking around the universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy and has left the command of the Kingdom to Valkyrie (Thessa Thompson). Thompson is a strong, charismatic character, who the actress herself revealed to be bisexual, thus introducing one of the first LGBTQ + characters of the Marvel Universe. Now, his attraction could intertwine with that of a character we never expected to find in the upcoming film, but who shares similar (at times) characters and postures with Valkyrie.

We are talking about Carol Danvers – aka Captain Marvel – whose presence with a fleeting cameo it is given for certain by the account MyTimeToShineHello, an insider who in the last period has shown a certain reliability regarding the latest rumors. In the two tweets that you find at the bottom of the article, the source reported cryptically an unspecified relationship between Carol and Valkyrie, which many users have interpreted as a love affair, also given the double title of the film and the artistic freedom of its director, Taika Waititi. If this rumor were to prove to be spot on, it would finally reverse one of the most original narrative avenues imagined by fandom: the so-called Valcarol, that is to say a love story between the two characters which, although absent in the official canon, fans would like to see staged. What would you like? Tell us about it in comments!