Love and Thunder bug reveal outfit

There is less and less to go, so that this summer we get to know the new film by Thorwhere we will see the return to the screen of the God of Thunderplayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, who has already taken over this powerful character. The movie called Thor: Love and Thunderpromises to be a must-see, and has fans waiting to enjoy it in theaters.

That’s right, finally this summer one of the most anticipated films of the MCU and Marvel Studioshas presumed us that this delivery will not only bring us more Chris Hemsworththe actions of The Guardians of the GalaxyWith Jane Fosterinterpreted by Natalie Portmanwho in this edition will receive powers, in addition to taking the opportunity to introduce us to a new villain hatthe butcher of gods, played by actor Christian balenow in Marvel.

SPOILER ALERT!!!!-> Read on at your own risk…

According to rumors, the great cast that this film will bring will not be the only great surprise of the filming, since it is said that many more surprises will come with this film, but as far as we can know what it is, for now, an unexpected filtration of Marvelhas revealed the suit of our beloved God of Thunder.

His new suit, which will be a new golden armor, and although there are no official images so far, merchandise from the film has already been released, where we can see what his protagonist’s new suit will be. So far, an official trailer has not been released, so all that has been known so far are leaks, and what has been said, the new tape Thor: Love and Thunderwill start where it ended Avengers: Endgamethe 2019 movie.

Which means that Thorwill still be together with the Guardians of the Galaxy and they will separate because they will conflict with hatopening up a great possibility that he defeats him and the powers of the God of Thunder, and his power is transferred to Jane Foster, but rest assured, since it is also probable, that Chris Hemsworth reappears with a shiny and golden suit, like the one in the collection figure, so for now, it only remains to wait, to see if all these theories become reality.