Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth announces the end of filming

The Australian actor, class 1983, announced the closure of the film set through a shot in the company of the director shared on the Instagram profile he boasts più of forty-nine million followers who follow his life daily.
Chris Hemsworth, the post on Instagram
Over the past few weeks Christopher Hemsworth, this is the name in the registry office, has updated the public about the production, now the protagonist has announced the end of the shooting through a black and white photo together with Taika Waititi; the post quickly garnered over five million likes.
Chris Hemsworth wrote: “Thanks to all the cast and crew who have made this other incredible Marvel journey. Fasten your seat belts, get ready and see you at the cinema ”.
Chris Hemsworth, the anniversary of the first film
Ten years after the release of Thor which has definitively made Chris Hemsworth one of the most famous and loved artists in Hollywood. In recent days, the actor recalled the anniversary of the film by sharing a photo with Tom Hiddleston
Chris Hemsworth (PHOTO) stated: “This year marks Thor’s 10th anniversary when the keys to the kingdom were given to two unknown boys. It was a fantastic journey and as you can see we have not aged at all ”.