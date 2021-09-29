News

Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth proves his strength in a new video

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Waiting to be able to really admire it in action in Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi, fourth chapter of the Marvel franchise dedicated to the God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth tested his muscles and his strength in a challenge “from the arcade“, punching an electronic punching bag.

Contrary to what we saw in Avengers: Endgame, in Taika Waiti’s film the God of Thunder will return to show off a sculptural physique of which we have already had a taste from the first photos on the set in the company of Chris Pratt, and it is all thanks to his intense preparation. “Greetings to the laziest trainer in the world for a fun session” wrote the actor in the place you can find at the bottom of the news.

In addition to Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, we remind you, the cast of the film will be able to boast the presence of Pratt, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista, returning in the role of their respective members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, no news regarding Zoe Saldana, given that the fate of Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame at the moment remains a mystery. Furthermore, according to some rumors, Matt Damon would also have joined the cast.

Loading...
Advertisements

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is set for May 6, 2022, although the possible postponement of Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson could cause several shifts in the calendar of the MCU.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

621
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
480
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
438
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
437
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
436
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
425
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
421
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
420
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
391
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top