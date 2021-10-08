News

Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth shows us how the God of Thunder trains

If your dream has always been to have a physique that even the God of Thunder can envy, follow the advice of Chris Hemsworth, that he knows something about muscles, gods and thunder …

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth has in fact shared a new video on Instagram, in which he shows us the results of hard training carried out in recent months to achieve perfect form in anticipation of his new adventure on the big screen as the God of Thunder.

I always get a lot of questions about my physical training for the role of Thor. This time I was lucky enough to have been able to spend a long time at home to be able to try out a multitude of nutrition and training methods, to be able to create the strongest version of myself and my character.“explained the actor in the caption of the video, which is in effect an advertisement for the Centr Power training program, which will be available for purchase starting June 21 “This is why I decided to devise a comprehensive program that illustrates how I achieved these results. Eat, train, sleep and repeat! With our Centr Power program“.

For any details you can go to the link reported by the actor in the post that you can also find at the bottom of the news (which refers to his Instagram bio), while for what we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder we will have to wait a little longer, when we will be shown the first promotional materials of the film directed by Taika Waititi.

