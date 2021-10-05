Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt joins the cast of the film

Thor: Love and Thunder is starting to take shape despite the fact that the cinema is not having a rosy moment due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Production of the film has now begun and indeed some cast members like Natalie Portman, landed with a private jet at the airport of Sydney, in Australia, where part of the shooting will take place. In the last few hours, however, a bombshell has been around the web, namely that Chris Pratt, interpreter of Star-Lord in the films of Marvel Cinematic Universe, will join the cast of the film directed by Taika Waititi. This news immediately brings us back to the funny final curtain of Avengers: Endgame starring Thor and the same Star-Lord where the God of Thunder joined the Guardians of the Galaxy vying for the leadership of the Milan with Peter Quill.

The story on which the next film will be based Marvel dedicated to the God of Thunder should be inspired by the plot of a comic series created by Jason Aaron where is it Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman), is seriously ill and assumes the powers of Thor. Kevin Feige, chief of the Marvel Studios, regarding the return of Portman in the Marvel universe stated:

This is going to be a very big film that will delve into many elements. An extremely important film. He proposed it to us and we totally agreed to do it; we really liked it. We were already in contact with Natalie, who is part of the MCU family. We brought her and Taika together and with just one meeting she agreed to be part of the project.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled forFebruary 11, 2022, but further confirmations are awaited given the dubious situation in which international cinema currently finds itself. In the cast we will see, in addition to the aforementioned Chris Pratt and Natalie Portman, too Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale And Tessa Thompson,