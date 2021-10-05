News

Love and Thunder, Christian Bale will be Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods

Thor: Love and Thunder

During the presentation of the Disney Inventor Day 2020 the company has announced officially the role that the actor Christian Bale will interpret within Thor: Love and Thunder, the new film dedicated to the famous superhero directed by Taika Waititi which will be released in cinemas on May 6, 2022. Bale will play Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, the iconic thunder god villain created by Jason Aaron And Hexad Ribic. Raised in a barren, nameless country where the only really important thing was the gods, Gorr develops a great hatred of them after a long series of misfortunes that have accompanied his life, including the death of his family. When he had concrete proof of the existence of the Gods and realized that none of them were willing to help him in his time of need, the villain he swore to kill them all. Gorr is currently one of Thor’s most fearsome enemies, and it will be really interesting to see the former Dark Knight take on the role of the fearsome villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see a return to the cast of Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor, Tessa Thompson in that of Valkyrie and Natalie Portman in those of Jane Foster. The film will also see in the cast also the presence of Chris Pratt as the superhero Star-Lord. We just have to wait for more information on the film, which is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.


