Love and Thunder could have the epic return of a character

One of the actors who have participated in Marvel Studios leaves the door open for his return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actor Peter Dinklage will always be remembered for playing Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thronesbut also gave life to Eitrithe king of Nidavellir and who is responsible for forging the Infinity Gauntlet and the mighty Stormbreaker. Now I could go back Thor: Love and Thunder.

In a recent interview promoting his new movie Cyranothey asked Peter Dinklage about a possible comeback Eitri and satisfied that: Well, there’s another Thor movie in there, right? Directed by Taika Waititi. But, I didn’t say anything. I said nothing”.

“If you die in a Marvel movie, it doesn’t mean it’s your last Marvel movie. That’s crazy, it doesn’t matter. Someone could make a show, now there are TV shows. It’s Marvel World, we’re all part of it.”

However, there is no indication that Eitri is dead, so it could appear in Thor: Love and Thunder without any problem. Especially if the heroes are looking for information about the All-Black the Necroswordthe mighty black sword that will be carried by the villain named hat interpreted by Christian bale. Although you may be tasked with redoing the pieces of Mjolnirthe original hammer Thor what Hello broke.

What will the movie be about?

At the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor stayed with the Guardians of the Galaxyso the movie Thor: Love and Thunder It will start right from that moment. But after some cosmic adventures they will separate and for some reason Jane Foster will receive all the power of the God of Thunder. So the two heroes will face Gorr, the butcher of the gods.

In the cast stand out Chris Hemsworth like Thor, Taika Waititi as Korg (voice), Karen Gillan like nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster Christian bale like Gorr, Sam Neil as Actor Odin Matt Damon as Actor Loki Melissa McCarthy as Actress Hela, Tessa Thompson like Valkyrie, Russell Crowe like Zeus, Jamie Alexander like siff, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8, 2022. While the rest of the installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.