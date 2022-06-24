Love and Thunder – FayerWayer

One of the things that most attracts the attention of the fourth installment of Thor, Thor: Love and Thunderis to see return to Natalie Portman to the saga, but this time with a rather pronounced change. The famous actress will be appearing as Mighty Thor, a female “version” of the God of Thunder that fans have seen in comics in the past.

For this new tape Thor (Chris Hemsworth), we will also have the appearance of the antagonist Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale), who forces Thor to team up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman )—who now wields his old hammer Mjolnir—to defeat him.

However, to become the goddess of thunder, Portman had to undergo arduous training to achieve a physique worthy of a superhero. The actress had to train for 10 months before filming to build muscle mass. In an interview with Variety, Portman said, “I definitely got bigger than ever. You realize and: ‘Oh, this must be so different, walking through the world like this’”.

In addition to having arms that are as muscular as possible, Mighty Thor is also just over six feet tall, nearly a foot taller than the actress herself. “As a woman who is 5’1″, I don’t know if I will ever be cast as a 5’1″ character again. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big”.

To make the actress look taller, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and the production team needed to find a way to make Portman the right height for the scenes where she was walking with the other leads. , and the actress revealed that this solution was not so complicated:

“We would rehearse the scene, they would see the path and then they would build a path that was about a foot off the ground, and I would just walk on it,” he said.

His screen partner, Tessa Thompson, also spoke about the process of making Portman look taller for his role as Mighty Thor and, between laughs, recounted: “They called it deck [plataforma, en español]but depending on the accent sometimes it sounded like something else”. “It was one of our jokes,” Portman said.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters this coming July 7, and promises a great adventure, which could be the last time we see many of these characters.