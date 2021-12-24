Love and Thunder, first look at the protagonists of the film with the new costumes in a promotional poster!

First look at the new costumes of Thor, Jane Foster and Korg in the promo art of Thor: Love and Thunder.

On 6 July next year it will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the next film, in addition to the presence of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jamie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, along with the other Guardians of the Galaxy.

A few minutes ago a promo art of the film was leaked online, showing a first look at the new costumes of the protagonists of the film: Thor (Chris Hemsworth), top right and center with a blue and gold costume, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Mighty Thor version, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) And Korg (Taika Waititi). You can see it below:

Although it may seem bizarre (promotional images are different from posters), the promo art is authentic, as it includes all elements widely anticipated from the set, such as two goats Tanngrisnir And Tanngnjóstr of the God of Thunder:

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film will hit theaters on May 4, 2022.

In the cast they return Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / the Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista(Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula) And Sean Gunn(Kraglin), together with the new entries Christian Bale in the role of the villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods And Russell Crowein the role of Zeus. The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth.

This is the official synopsis:

‘Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder begins when Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces to fight the evil Gorr, the Slaughterer of the Gods. ‘

The film is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read our special!

