Love and Thunder, from LEGO comes the Mjöllnir hammer

Pending feverishly for Thor: Love and Thunder, have you always dreamed of wielding the Mjöllnir at home? Have you missed any other merchandising opportunities? LEGO has done so.

On 6 July it will hit our rooms Thor: Love and Thunderthat Thor 4 with Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portmandirected by Taika Waititi, highly anticipated by fans of the son of Odin. He will break down with the power of his Mjölnir hammerreproduced for the occasion by LEGOwith some fun gems that will amuse collectors.

Thor, his Mjölnir hammer in LEGO version: what does it consist of?

The version LEGO from Mjölnirthe sacred hammer with which Thor dispenses justice, is revealed pending the release of Thor Love and Thunder, in cinemas from 6 July. LEGO set number 76209 is 29cm wide and 46cm high, consists of 979 pieces and features a minifig of the blonde hero. Not only this: symbolically this Mjölnir of bricks hides a secret department, where to keep precious objects for our hero. These are the fake Infinity Gauntlet, the Tesseract with which Loki invaded New York in Avengers, and the Fire of Odin who brought Surtur back to life in Thor: Ragnarok. Here are the images, for use by those who are already putting their hand to the credit card.