Love and Thunder, from the set comes new photos with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

The new photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder may reveal a major flashback with Thor and Jane Foster!

The latest photos that come to us from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder may finally reveal the reason behind Jane Foster and the God of Thunder split! Twitter user @NaberriePower shared a series of photos of them Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman intent on shooting a scene with director Taika Waititi. In the first set we see them sharing a hot dog on the street, in front of what appears to be a jewelry store. Later we see the couple admire some rings from the window. The user also notes that the couple wear wigs that resemble the hair of the characters in Thor: The Dark World. This means that this moment immortalized in the photos could be a flashback from before the couple separated, which happened sometime after the film, before the events of Avengers: Endgame. Although Jane Foster was already absent in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor talks about her as if they are still together, so it is not yet known when and why they separated.

At the moment we know very little about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, other than that it will see the return of Natalie Portman’s Janes Foster, ready to inherit the Mjolnir of Thor and thus become the Goddess of Thunder. The cast also features Christian Bale as Gorr, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and many more. The Marvel film is expected to hit theaters on July 6, 2022.

