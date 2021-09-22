Love and Thunder, here is the new official logo of the Marvel film with Chris Hemsworth [FOTO]

Shots that reveal the official logo of Thor: Love and Thunder, the awaited cinecomic of Taika Waititi – former director of Thor: Ragnarok – which will lead us on a new adventure in the company of the God of Thunder and other characters from the Marvel Universe, such as Valkyrie, i Guardians of the Galaxy And Jane Foster, ready to take up the hero’s legacy by officially becoming Mighty Thor.

The symbol is found on one of the caps worn by the crew members and depicts exactly what the title anticipates: a pink heart with a blue lightning bolt inside. In short, love and thunder. The shot was spread on Twitter by Jim Velasco, the coordinator of Marvel Studios, who posted the photo also explaining the reasons why he appreciates the new logo: “I love the hat from the Thor: Love and Thunder crew because the design on the front reminds me a lot of the original Owen Hart symbol.”

HERE THE IMAGE SHARED ON TWITTER

The film, we recall, boasts a cast that, in addition to the protagonist Chris Hemsworth also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie; Chris Pratt in those of Star-Lord; Christian Bale as villain Gorr; Jaimie Alexander in the guise of Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis e Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition we will also see the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the play of the death of the King of Asgard.

What do you think of this new logo?

