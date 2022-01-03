News

Love and Thunder, here is the new Valkyrie costume

To confirm that the concept art seen a few months ago was authentic, despite the director Taika Waititi tried to deny everything, here comes a selfie of Tessa Thompson wearing the new costume that Valkyrie will show off in Thor: Love and Thunder. It is exactly the same costume that featured on the T-shirt of the troupe spread on social media in June.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor had left Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, appointing Valkyrie as the new King of Asgard. It goes without saying that the new costume reflects his “promotion” to the royal family. At this point, let’s expect some official images soon, and we shouldn’t be surprised if the costume of Natalie Portman it will be the one seen in the concept art (and in this unofficial poster that appeared online).

Direction and screenplay

Directed by Thor: Love and Thunder is edited by Taika Waititi, a brilliant New Zealand filmmaker who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The screenplay was written by him together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The cast

The cast will feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy. Russell Crowe Sara Zeus.

Source: ComicBook.com


