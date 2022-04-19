Love and Thunder’ hides a huge meaning

Marvel’s god of thunder is back. It will be next July when we can enjoy in cinemas Thor: Love and Thunderthe film that will continue the adventures of the superhero played by Chris Hemsworth and that will bring back well-known characters from this Disney superhero franchise.

With the release of its first trailer, details such as Taika Waititi’s unbridled style or the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy have not gone unnoticed, but if there is one image that has stayed with us and is causing a furor on social networks, it is that of Natalie Portmann. The actress appears at the end of the trailer holding Thor’s hammer -Mjölnir- after disappearing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2013 with Thor: The Dark World. However, don’t let the viral trend fool you. Joy is not simple euphoria of the marvelite fandom.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to watch a YouTube video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

While in the first two installments of Thor We only saw a Natalie Portman who acted as Thor’s romantic interest, in this fourth film her character seems to completely move away from that conception to fully enter the action. Or at least that is what is suggested by seeing her dressed in a helmet, red cape and the characteristic hammer of Hemsworth’s character. And it is that It is likely that the actress would not have agreed to return to Marvel if her role, that of Jane Foster, had not been completely rethought to flee from the stereotypes by which he was marked in the beginning.

If we remember, as revealed by media such as ScreenRant, The reason Portman left the franchise after Thor: The Dark World –and therefore did not appear in Thor: Ragnarök nor any continuation of Avengers – could have had to do with the firing of Patty Jenkinsthe director of wonder-woman that, before Alan Taylor took the reins, she was chosen by Marvel to take charge of this second film of the god of thunder. His alleged discrepancies with the decision, which would have gone through reducing the prominence of women by relegating them to high positions, led him to admit that his relationship with the Disney franchise had come to an end, although at no time did he directly charge against the studio or close completely the door publicly.

Read more

“As far as I know, I am done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I don’t know if one day I’ll be asked to be part of Avengers or whatever, I have no idea. It was a great thing to be a part of this.”declared for the Independent in 2016. For his part, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, tried to justify the absence of Portman and Jane Foster by resorting to the plot of the third film and its setting in space. Although he did not rule out that there were many other reasons. “There are many reasons Natalie won’t be in Thor: Ragnarok, many of which will be in the movie. There are only a couple of scenes in this film that take place on Earth, 80 to 90 percent of the story has place in the cosmos”he explained to the Empire Film podcast.

For this reason, Portman’s return is not only a gift for Marvel fans who wanted to see Jane Foster back, but also a victory for the actress and the industry after her resounding decision to leave what is currently being played. stands as one of the great franchises of today’s cinema. A) Yes, She has achieved greater prominence for her character, going from mere romantic interest to becoming a great action heroine and establishing herself as one of the main claims of the film.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ poster, © 2022 Marvel

And while marvelites will be delighted to see her again in their favorite saga, everyone who loves Portman will find the opportunity to see her return to a good action role that she had not played in many years. And it is that except for exceptions such as Annihilation either jane’s revengeone can almost say that he had not been seen in an equal since v for Vendetta or Star Wars.

More stories that may interest you: