Love And Thunder, How Much Did Chris Hemsworth Earn?

Chris Hemsworth earned money revealed in Thor: Love And Thunder

How Much Does Chris Hemsworth Make? Talking about salary is always a very delicate and personal matter, especially when it comes to Marvel actors. Scarlett Johansson recently filed a lawsuit against Disney over the release of Black Widow on digital platforms. In an important article by Variety on the actors’ compensation, the trade marketing manager announced that the actors are disclosing their paychecks to their audiences. Among them is Daniel Craig, who receives a sum of $ 100 million for the sequel to Knives Out on Netflix, and Dwayne Johnson taking home at least $ 50 million for Red One on Amazon. However, some stars still receive the “industry standard” salary.

Among these there is Chris Hemsworth, with a pay of 20 million dollars for the next Thor: Love and Thunder, salary very similar to what Ryan Gosling received for The Gray Man by Netflix and Brad Pitt for Bullet Train of Sony, but also in excess of Robert Pattinson’s $ 3 million for The Batman. The actors’ earnings and paychecks are rarely commented on, but some leaked reports suggest that Chris Hemsworth would have been paid $ 150,000 for Thor of 2011.

“There is the same – if not more – trepidation for the film”, Hemsworth told GQ Australia about the follow-up to the invigorating franchise Ragnarok. The writer / director Taika Waititi Back behind the camera for the film, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, this time taking on the mantle of The Mighty Thor and working in tandem with Hemsworth as the hero. Christian Bale plays the villain, Gorr the God-Butcher, who was introduced during the series Thor: God of Thunder by Jason Aaron with artist Esad Ribic. Other cast members will also return for the film, including Tessa Thompson, again in her role as Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok, plus Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.