Love and Thunder, in No Way Home is there a detail that anticipates the plot of the film?

Two weeks after the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new movie Marvel it’s not just grinding at the box office but giving fans so much to talk about. Not only for the story itself, but also for some possible ones easter-eggs that perhaps anticipate the future of the MCU. Thor

This is the case of a detail noticed by a fan and shared via a post on Reddit. There’s no need to throw a spoiler alert for those who haven’t seen the latest adventure yet Spider-Man: it is an extremely contour detail that does not spoil the vision. Specifically, a girth was spotted on one of the news broadcasts of No Way Home that he may have anticipated the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder.

From the second film by Taika Waititi, fourth stand-alone with Chris Hemsworth protagonist, not much is known yet: only that there will be new characters such as Gorr (played by Christian Bale) and Zeus (Russell Crowe). A few days later, a poster that was initially thought to be just fan art showed off the possible new costume of Jane Foster as Mighty Thor. Well, from No Way Home now comes a clue and a possible idea of ​​the development of the story.

In fact, it has been noted that the words “Political riots in New Asgard while Z“. The writing is cut immediately after, but it is assumed that that Z stands for Zeus. Hence the theory: the Father of the Gods of the Greek pantheon fled from Olympus and to the fury of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods – and why is easily understood. He then finds refuge in New Asgard and must confront Valkyria, left in charge of the surviving Asgardians by Thor at the end of Endgame. Hence the riots mentioned in the frame of No Way Home and the possibility that Jane Foster will resolve the situation.

What do you think? Is this a plausible theory? Marvel has included this detail to prepare us for the release of the next film July 8, 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Marvel Studios – MovieStills

