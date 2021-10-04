Love and Thunder, is this Chris Hemsworth’s new look in the Marvel movie?

Shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped in early June after several months of filming in Australia, and after fans were shocked by Chris Hemsworth’s powerful physique, a first look at the new look of the God of Thunder.

On the occasion of the end of production, as reported by Comicbook.com, the twitter account “Thor: Love and Thunder News” shared some promo art that apparently come from gifts given to crew members to celebrate the finished work.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, in addition to two alternative versions of the official logo of Taika Waititi’s film, there is a potential look at Thor’s new look that seems to respect what is seen in the photo from the set: long hair again and a statuesque body, wearing a red vest and bandaged arms and legs.

We remind you that the fourth adventure of the Thunder God has an exit set for May 4, 2022 in Italian cinemas. In the cast, in addition to Hemsworth, will appear among others Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and the interpreters of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Christian Bale, Karen Gillian and Pom Klementieff.

Meanwhile, the first episode of Loki is out on Disney +.