News

Love and Thunder, is this Chris Hemsworth’s new look in the Marvel movie?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped in early June after several months of filming in Australia, and after fans were shocked by Chris Hemsworth’s powerful physique, a first look at the new look of the God of Thunder.

On the occasion of the end of production, as reported by Comicbook.com, the twitter account “Thor: Love and Thunder News” shared some promo art that apparently come from gifts given to crew members to celebrate the finished work.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, in addition to two alternative versions of the official logo of Taika Waititi’s film, there is a potential look at Thor’s new look that seems to respect what is seen in the photo from the set: long hair again and a statuesque body, wearing a red vest and bandaged arms and legs.

Loading...
Advertisements

We remind you that the fourth adventure of the Thunder God has an exit set for May 4, 2022 in Italian cinemas. In the cast, in addition to Hemsworth, will appear among others Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and the interpreters of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Christian Bale, Karen Gillian and Pom Klementieff.

Meanwhile, the first episode of Loki is out on Disney +.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.4K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
996
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
910
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
836
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
800
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
779
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
777
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
768
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
765
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
756
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top