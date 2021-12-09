News

Love and Thunder, Michael Giacchino will compose the soundtrack of the Marvel film

After The Batman, Michael Giacchino will focus on another cinecomic: Thor Love & Thunder. He announced it on Twitter with a nice post.

From a DC cinecomic to a Marvel Cinematic Universe (passing through Jurassic World: Dominion), the next few years will be marked by Michael Giacchino music.

The famous composer revealed with a tweet (and a gif of Thor calling Mjölnir to himself) that his next assignment will have to do with nothing less than the God of Thunder: “Me grabbing my new project … #thorloveandthunder @thorofficial @TaikaWaititi“.

Giacchino is certainly no stranger to Marvel and the MCU, since in recent years he has signed the soundtracks of the films of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, and has also already collaborated with the director of the film, Taika Waititi, writing the music for Jojo Rabbit.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see many familiar faces return, from Chris Hemsworth to Natalie Portman, from Tessa Thompson to Chris Pratt, and again Karen Gillan, Pom Klementiff, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi himself … But there will also be several new entries, such as Melissa McCarhty, Russel Crowe and Christian Bale as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder will come to July 2022 on the big screen.

