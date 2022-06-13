Entertainment

Love and Thunder’ might not be what you expected

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

It is estimated that Thor: Love and Thunder It is the most important film in the recent releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The production, starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Taika Waititi, could connect different elements of the previous phases of the narrative with the current one. Even so, this might not imply a very long duration.

As of this Monday, June 13, some cinema chains will comment on pre-sale tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder. Through this option, the length of the film has been revealed. In particular, the estimate is made from the record that AMC and Cineworld have offered. The fourth installment on the God of Thunder will last 1 hour and 59 minutes.

The duration of the film, as detailed by the specialized portal Comic Bookplaces it as one of the shortest releases in recent years within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Love and Thunderit is only positioned ahead of Ant-Man: and the Wasp, which lasted 1 hour and 58 minutes. Even so, the words of its director in relation to the film They invite you to maintain expectations: “This movie is the craziest thing I’ve ever done.”.

The duration of Thor: Love and Thunder

Behind of Thor: Love and Thunderthe following films remain in terms of duration:

Thor: Love and Thunder is a strange species within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the narratives of Iron Man and Captain America reached three productions, the God of Thunder will have a fourth. It is intuited that the production will be a kind of prelude to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. And it may also influence or leave some references related to other productions.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Anne Hathaway has changed her way of dressing: The keys to the new style

7 mins ago

Xbox and Bethesda: Here are the biggest announcements from Sunday’s presentation [VIDÉOS]

19 mins ago

Dakota Johnson shows a casual outfit with a lilac male shirt and black tailored pants – Publimetro Chile

29 mins ago

Demi Lovato reconsiders her decision not to be ‘California Sober’ anymore

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button