Love and Thunder’ might not be what you expected

It is estimated that Thor: Love and Thunder It is the most important film in the recent releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The production, starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Taika Waititi, could connect different elements of the previous phases of the narrative with the current one. Even so, this might not imply a very long duration.

As of this Monday, June 13, some cinema chains will comment on pre-sale tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder. Through this option, the length of the film has been revealed. In particular, the estimate is made from the record that AMC and Cineworld have offered. The fourth installment on the God of Thunder will last 1 hour and 59 minutes.

The duration of the film, as detailed by the specialized portal Comic Bookplaces it as one of the shortest releases in recent years within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Love and Thunderit is only positioned ahead of Ant-Man: and the Wasp, which lasted 1 hour and 58 minutes. Even so, the words of its director in relation to the film They invite you to maintain expectations: “This movie is the craziest thing I’ve ever done.”.

The duration of Thor: Love and Thunder

Behind of Thor: Love and Thunderthe following films remain in terms of duration:

Thor: Love and Thunder is a strange species within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the narratives of Iron Man and Captain America reached three productions, the God of Thunder will have a fourth. It is intuited that the production will be a kind of prelude to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. And it may also influence or leave some references related to other productions.

It is not yet clear if Chris Hemsworth will continue to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in subsequent productions. Thor: Love and Thunder will serve to introduce mighty thorinterpreted by Natalie Portman In the role of Jane Foster. The film will be released on July 8.



