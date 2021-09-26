Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman in the new images from the set

New images of Natalie Portman released on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film directed by Taika Waititi and in cinemas from May 6, 2022.

They were spread on Twitter new images from Natalie Portman on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. The new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Taika Waititi, will premiere in cinemas on May 6, 2022 and sees Natalie Portman return to play Jane Foster.

In the new images from the set we can see that a monument was created in New Asgard to pay homage to the place where Odin died and where Hela destroyed Mjolnir during the events of Thor: Ragnarok. Jane Foster appears to be alone, overwhelmed by power, perhaps the power of Mjolnir itself.

In the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, we remember him, in addition to Chris Hemsworth in the role of the protagonist, we will see the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Chris Pratt.

