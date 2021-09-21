Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman lifts the Mjolnier in a sensational fan poster

It’s thanks to the web artist Nuno Sarnads that we can show you today a new and sensational fan poster dedicated to the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, where to stand out on everything is Natalie Portman in a slightly “punk” but extraordinarily charming look of the Powerful Thor while embracing the mythical Mjolnir.

In this regard, however, a few days ago a video appeared via social media, through the Natalie Portman Updates page, in which the actress is engaged in the interpretation of the scene, and it is here that the way in which the Foster will acquire the powers of the God of Thunder. The sequence is indeed set in New Asgard, to be precise in a sort of altar dedicated to Odin where the remains of Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer previously destroyed by Hela, would also be present.

Thor then recovered Mjolnir in 2013 during the events of Avengers: Endgame, but the very remains, having somehow come into contact with Foster, could give her the powers in the film. In the video you find below, in fact, Jane is dragged up into what post-production it should become some kind of divine storm with lightning and whatnot, and that’s right now that the Foster could become the Mighty Thor.

If confirmed, this would drastically change the character’s origins with respect to run by Jason Aaron.

The film will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.