Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman shows the fruits of her training on the set of the film

Posted on
Here is Natalie Portman on the set Thor: Love and Thunder

Filming in Sydney Australia of Thor Love and Thunder continue in these days at full capacity and new shots with the protagonist arrive Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster who shows up in great shape showing the fruits of hard training for the film. Recall that according to what was anticipated, the film will be based on Thor’s comic run Aaron and that we will see Jane become the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Taika Waititi and the release is scheduled for May 6, 2022. In the cast there will be: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Christian Bale (Gorr) and part of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, like Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan And Sean Gunn.


