Love and Thunder on Disney Plus – Spoiler Time

After its passage in theaters, Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder) will arrive at Disney Plus the next September 8thjust to celebrate the Disney Plus Day.

Directed by Taika Waititiwritten by Waititi Y Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and starring Chris Hemsworth, the movie of Marvel grossed “over $700 million” at the global box office, becoming “one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 thus far”(via dead line).

Thor: Love and Thunder shows the God of Thunder (Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to the surprise of Thorinexplicably wields his magic hammer, mjolniras the mighty thor. Together they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to discover the mystery of the revenge of the butcher of gods and stop it before it’s too late.