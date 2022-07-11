Love and Thunder pays a great tribute to Iron Man and Black Widow

You may not have realized it, but in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder there is a reference to such important characters as Iron Man and Black Widow.

Attention SPOILERS. In the film Thor: Love and Thunder there is a moment when Zeus (Russell Crowe) takes off all the clothes Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and we can see a large tattoo that he has on his back. Almost everything is a great tribute to the deceased Loki (Tom Hiddleston)but there is also a list of names where we can read that it is written Mother, Father, Heimdall, Loki, Tony Y Natasha. showing that the history of God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of major losses. At the same time that it puts Hombre de Hierro Y black widow at the family level. Since it is curious that there is no reference to the three warriors who have always been his great friends and died at the hands of Hello (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarök. Unless the word “brothers” goes for them.

Here is the image of the tattoo:

Frigga (Rene Russo) was killed by Algrim (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) under the orders of Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) in Thor: The Dark World (2013), Odin (Anthony Hopkins) died in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) because his time had already passed, Loki attacked Thanos and he grabbed his neck until he broke it in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), heimdall (Idris Elba) also died in that scene just before sending Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Earth so he could warn the rest of the heroes, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed himself for Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to get the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame (2019). While Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) died using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

sure when Thor: Love and Thunder I arrived at Disney Plus Many more details will appear that have gone unnoticed in the cinema. Since those responsible for Marvel Studios they love to put references to many of the things that have happened in previous movies or series.