Love and Thunder, photos from the set of Christian Bale as Gorr

If you are one of those who want to know everything in advance, the photo from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, with Christian Bale under the makeup of Gorr the slaughterer of the gods, has popped up via the Daily Mail.

The main shots of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the series dedicated to the god of Marvel comics, ended in Australia for over two months, but other scenes are currently underway in Malibu.

Because of this, someone managed to immortalize, as in the Daily Mail Tweet you see below, Christian Bale, or what you can guess about him, under the heavy make-up that turns him into the villain of the film, Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods.

Who knows what it will look like on the big screen with all that gray … let’s wait to see it in action, special effects and all, when we see Thor Love and Thunder on May 4, 2022.

