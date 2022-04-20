Love and Thunder’ premieres its trailer with Natalie Portman as the new Goddess of Thunder

Related news

Marvel has great surprises in store for us in the coming months. After the second movie doctor strangewhich premieres in May, it is the turn of the new adventure of Thor, love and thunderin which Natalie Portman will be the new Goddess of Thunderand whose first images we have already been able to see in the long-awaited teaser.

Taika Waititi goes back behind the cameras after ragnarokin what will be the fourth film focused on the character, which picks up the action after what happened in Avengers: Endgame and the consequent fall of Asgard.

Accompanied by the classic Sweet Child ‘O Mine from Guns N’ Roses, the trailer shows us Valkyrie ruling Asgard and the Hemsworth’s Thor on a journey of self-discovery, in which he and Korg embark on a literal journey around the galaxy. But the most important thing is reserved for last: the long-awaited image of Natalie Portman as the new Thorin his armor and carrying the reconstructed hammer Mjolnir.





The actress returns through the front door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its Phase 4, to recover the character of Jane Foster, this time more powerful than ever. Thor: Love and Thunder He will tell us how Foster becomes the Asgardian goddess worthy of carrying the mythical hammer. A story in which we will also see Christian Bale as the new villain of the UCM.

The next premieres of series and movies from Marvel Studios

‘Mrs. Marvel’, one of the most anticipated Disney + releases of 2022.



In addition to the theatrical release Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness on May 6, and Thor: Love and Thunder On July 8, we already have other fixed appointments on the calendar with Marvel superheroes and superheroines this 2022.

On October 11 it will arrive in the Disney + catalog Mrs Marvelthe youth series that will introduce Kamala Khan, the protagonist of one of the brand’s best-valued comic book collections since the publication of its first issue.

In November we will finally see Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Specific details about the plot are still unknown, but it has been confirmed that it will again be directed by Ryan Coogler and that we will return to a much changed Wakanda after the battle against Thanos’s Army in Avengers: Infinity War.

And before the end of the year we will also see the series on Disney + Threw out, spin off from Hawk Eye; Secret Invasionstarring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and with Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) in the cast; Y she hulkwith Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, who shares his powers with him.

